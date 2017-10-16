UPDATE: Hazardous driving conditions as many Longford roads blocked due to fallen trees and debris #Ophelia

Longford County Council has provided the latest update in relation to roads across the county.



South Longford

N4 Edgeworthstown to Rathowen @ Kilsallagh tree down west bound lane closed.

Large Tree down at Lisreevagh, Lanesboro

Tree Down from Barry to Doory. Road closed

Tree down at Curragh Road, Moydow

The R393 is Closed from Ballycloghan to Carrickboy due to a fallen tree.

The road is closed at Newroe, Newtowncashel due to a fallen tree (this road is the Lanesboro side of Newtowncashel Village)

The N63 is blocked on the right hand side entering from Lanesboro into Killashee at the old graveyard. Motorists are asked to approach with extreme care.

The L 5216 at Cloncallow has a tree down. Road blocked.

Mc Giffs Cross to Cashel Road Branch broke off tree and is leaning across on tree the other side of road and has formed a bridge

Mid Longford

Tree Down at Ballymacormack Cemetry

Tree down on Battery Road hanging on ESB Wires

Tree Down at Lisbrack Road near Rugy Club

The N4 Sligo side of Newtownforbes is down to one lane. A tree has fallen and is blocking one side of the road.

Tree down on Ballagh to Bornacoola road.

The Road from Ballinalee roundabout to Clooncoose is closed due to a fallen tree.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution a tree is down at Farnagh Hill outside Greene's house.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the L1162 the road down to Ballynakille Graveyard (between Clondra and Killashee) a tree is down and the road is just passable.



North Longford

2 Trees down at Culloge Edgeworthstown 1km from Edgeworthstown

R395 Edgeworthstown/Castlepollard road is closed due to a fallen tree.

The Toneymore to Abbeylara Road is closed due to a fallen Tree.

Granardkille Road at new graveyard is closed. Tree down.

Springtown to Ballyjamesduff is down to one lane due to a fallen tree.

N55 Granard to Edgeworthstown is down to one lane due to fallen tree. Please note Lorries will not be able to get through at this location. Road closed to HGV's

Tree down 500 metres from Killoe Football pitch on Ballinalee Road. Road Closed

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the Road off the N4 heading to Cullyfad a tree is resting on wires and is dangerous.

A tree is down at Esker Cross heading to Drumlish. Road is passable please approach with extreme care.

Tree down at Ballinamuck at Legga Church. Road Closed

A roof has blown of a shed out onto the road at Drumhaldry Moyne. Its partially blocking the road at present but it could move at any time. This is extemely dangerous for motorists and its on a bend.