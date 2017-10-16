#Longford on RED Alert: Roof has blown off a shed out onto the road at Moyne #Ophelia
A roof has blown off a shed out onto the road at Drumhaldry, Moyne in Longford.
Its partially blocking the road at present but it could move at any time.
This is extremely dangerous for motorists as it is on a bend.
