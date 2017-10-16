Longford schools to remain closed on TUESDAY in aftermath of Hurricane #Ophelia

The Department of Education has announced that ALL schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday, October 17 amid travel disruptions caused by Hurricane Ophelia.

Schools were closed today as the weather system approach and now the decision has been made for Tuesday as the aftermath becomes clear.

Trees and electricity lines are down across the country and amid travel fears, the Department will not re-open schools and colleges on Tuesday.

You may also be interested in reading:

#Longford on RED Alert: Lots of fallen trees and many roads impassable as #Ophelia rips through Longford