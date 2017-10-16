#Ophelia: Electricity outages hit Edgeworthstown and Ballinamuck
Many parts of Longford are experiencing power cuts.
Electricity outages have been reported in Ballinamuck and Edgeworthstown.
The ESB emergency number is 1850 372 999
Numerous roads are also blocked ;
Read more here - #Longford on RED Alert: Lots of fallen trees and many roads impassable as #Ophelia rips through Longford
#LONGFORD Longford/Mullingar Rd (R393) blocked between Ballycloghan and Carrickboy due to a fallen tree. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr #Ophelia— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 16, 2017
