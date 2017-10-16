#Ophelia: Electricity outages hit Edgeworthstown and Ballinamuck

Many parts of Longford are experiencing power cuts.

Electricity outages have been reported in Ballinamuck and Edgeworthstown.

The ESB emergency number is 1850 372 999

Numerous roads are also blocked ;

