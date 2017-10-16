Longford on RED Alert: #Ophelia claims life of woman in Waterford as winds of 140km/h predicted

Storm Ophelia has claimed the life of a woman in Co Waterford.

The woman died when a branch struck her car in Aglish in west Waterford.

Motorists are being urged not to make non-essential journeys during the red weather warning which is in place across the whole country.

While Met Éireann has said the north-west will not be the worst affected area of the country, Storm Ophelia will be cyclonic in the western coastal regions later this afternoon with gusts of 140 km/h occurring anywhere on high ground.

The storm is hitting Longford around now.

#Longford on RED Alert: Trees down at various locations across county Longford #Ophelia