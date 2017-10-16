Longford on RED Alert: Emergency services deployed as two kite-surfers stranded off Louth coast #Ophelia

Two kitesurfers are reported to be in difficulty in Blackrock off the Louth coast.



The problem was reported at 10.20 this morning, with Mayday relay to all vessels.



Rescue 116, Greenore CG and Clogherhead Lifeboat have been launched.



Residents are being advised not to partake in outdoor activity of any kind, particularly those which could put the health of rescue services in danger.







