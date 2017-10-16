#Longford County Council offices and libraries CLOSED #Ophelia

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

#Longford County Council offices and libraries CLOSED #Ophelia

#Longford County Council offices and libraries CLOSED #Ophelia

The offices of Longford County Council and libraries throughout the county will be closed today due to Hurricane #Ophelia

Glanbia is also reporting that Milk collection and feed delivery may also be disrupted.