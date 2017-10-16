#Longford County Council offices and libraries CLOSED #Ophelia
The offices of Longford County Council and libraries throughout the county will be closed today due to Hurricane #Ophelia.
NOTICE: For safety reasons regarding #Ophelia, #Longford County Council offices & libraries are closing today at 11am. Updates as available— Longford Co. Council (@longfordcoco) October 16, 2017
For Health and Safety reasons due to hurricane Ophelia the PPN Secretariat have decided to close the PPN Office today. Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/VmIh6alGx6— County Longford PPN (@LongfordPPN) October 16, 2017
Glanbia is also reporting that Milk collection and feed delivery may also be disrupted.
#Orphelia may disrupt milk collection & feed deliveries. Branches now all closed on safety grounds. Farm safely. https://t.co/n5CHZCT6fQ— Glanbia Agribusiness (@GlanbiaAgri) October 16, 2017
