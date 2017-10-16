Longford County Council offices and libraries CLOSED #Ophelia

The offices of Longford County Council and libraries throughout the county will be closed today due to Hurricane #Ophelia.

NOTICE: For safety reasons regarding #Ophelia, #Longford County Council offices & libraries are closing today at 11am. Updates as available — Longford Co. Council (@longfordcoco) October 16, 2017

For Health and Safety reasons due to hurricane Ophelia the PPN Secretariat have decided to close the PPN Office today. Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/VmIh6alGx6 — County Longford PPN (@LongfordPPN) October 16, 2017

Glanbia is also reporting that Milk collection and feed delivery may also be disrupted.