Ophelia Alert: #Longford third level students should note that University of Limerick and GMIT are CLOSED tomorrow

Longford third level students should note that the University of Limerick and GMIT have announced that they will be closed tomorrow, Monday, October 16 ahead of the arrival of Hurricane #Ophelia. Indeed, all five GMIT campuses will be closed.



Schools and childcare facilities in counties Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Clare, Limerick, Galway and Mayo, where a RED weather alert is in place, have been advised to not open tomorrow by the National Emergency Co-ordination Group.

University of Limerick released the following statement in the last few minutes ;

"In the interest of the safety of the UL community the University of Limerick will be closed tomorrow Monday, October 16 as a result of a code red weather warning in the area.

All public spaces will be closed including the University Arena, the University Concert Hall and all public walk ways throughout the campus.

All on campus residents will be instructed to stay indoors for the duration of the storm and will be supported by security teams tomorrow.

Flood defences have been put in place on the banks of the River Shannon through the UL campus as a preventative measure."

While a spokesperson for GMIT outlined,



"Due to a status red weather alert for a Category 3 hurricane, all five GMIT campuses will be closed tomorrow, Monday, October 16. Lectures will resume as normal on Tuesday, October 17.

In the meantime, we encourage all students and staff to stay safe during this weather alert.

The GMIT campuses are:

- GMIT Galway campus

- GMIT Mayo campus

- GMIT Letterfrack campus

- GMIT Galway School of Design and Creative Arts (CCAM)

- GMIT Mountbellew campus

