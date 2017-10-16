Leinster Property Auction – now taking entries for December

Success was on the cards again for The Leinster Property Auction, as the company sold 84% of the lots offered at its latest public auction event in The Clarion Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.

Lots offered on the night included investment properties, commercial buildings, sites and family homes from across Leinster as well as from Cavan and Donegal.

Patrick Folan, Company Director said the success of the auctions was down to the extensive marketing campaign undertaken in Ireland and abroad in the lead up to them.

“Also working in close partnership with our network of 50 local partner estate agents from throughout the region has helped enormously,” he added.

“We are also the only auction company in Ireland who does not have any entry or marketing fees to enter a property into auction, so the pressure is on us to ensure we get results for our clients.”

Lots offered locally included a 2 bed semi-detached cottage in need of renovation in Co Cavan.

The cottage was sold in partnership with Padraig Smith Auctioneers.

12 Drumullen Cottages in Farnham had over 20 bids with numerous parties competing to secure the property offered at bids over €22,000.

The hammer finally came down at a bid of €41,000 to a delighted bidder in the room.

The Leinster Property Auction is now taking entries for its final auction of the year on December 7 next along with other ongoing online auctions.

Contact The Leinster Property Auction on 01 687 5040 to arrange for a free property valuation or for more information visit www.leinsterrpropertyauction.ie.