Longford District Court: Motoring case adjourned

A man charged with a number of motoring offences after gardaí stopped him on the outskirts of Longford town last month has been told his case will be determined next month.

Barry Murray, 39 Cluain Ard Ardnacassa, Longford appeared at last week’s District Court sitting charged with having no licence in place, drink driving and driving without due care and attention.

All three charges came after Mr Murray was stopped by gardaí at Knockloughin, Longford on September 11 2017.

Defending, Frank Gearty sought disclosure concerning the evidence taken in the case.

Judge Hughes granted that request and adjourned proceedings until November 14 for mention or a plea.