The 2017 Longford Comhairle Na nÓg AGM takes place on Thursday, October 19 in the Longford Arms Hotel.

The theme for this year’s AGM is ‘Our Vision, Your Opportunity’.

On the day, there will be representatives from the nine secondary schools, training centres and all youth services in Co Longford.

At the AGM, the young people work on identifying the topics and issues in Co Longford that are of most importance to them.

Comhairle na nÓg are child and youth councils in the 31 local authorities of the country, which give children and young people the opportunity to be involved in the development of local services and policies.

In light of the fact that Comhairle na nÓg is for young people under the age of 18 and who therefore have no other voting mechanism to have their voice heard.

Comhairle na nÓg is designed to enable young people to have a voice on the services, policies and issues that affect them in their local area.

Coordinator Avril Gilchriest explained, “Longford Comhairle’s primary topic for 2017 was Culture, and in particular exploring the cultural aspects of Longford.

“In partnership with the Creative Longford Initiative we encouraged different cultural communities to partake in our CAM (culture, art and music) Fest event, which was held on the Market Square on Wednesday, July 12.”

She added, “The second project of the year was on the topic of self-esteem and mental health.

“We worked in partnership with the Longford Mental Health Association and Mental Health Ireland to reproduce and redesign a mental health booklet for families in Co Longford.

“The “HEALTH” booklet will be launched at our AGM. Our final project of the year was a consultative piece, where we delivered workshops to young people aged 12-24 in Co Longford for the Children and Young Person’s Services Committee.

“The aim of these workshops was to get young people’s opinions on the five National Outcomes which would then in turn inform the local CYPSC plan.”

For further information regarding Longford Comhairle na nOg you can contact Coordinator Avril Gilchriest on 0867945677 or email avril.gilchriest@foroige.ie