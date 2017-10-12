According to Census results released today, the number of Irish Travellers residing in Longford has increased by 39.3%, rising from 753 in 2011 to 1,049 in 2016. While Catholicism remains the predominant religion in Longford, accounting for 84.3% (34,472) of the population.

There are 730 Irish Travellers living in Longford town, the second highest number among towns of a population of 1,500 or more persons. Tuam, with 737 persons, has the highest number of Irish Travellers.Navan, Mullingar, Dundalk and Ballinasloe all had 500 or more Irish Travellers in 2016.



Census 2016 also showed that Travellers were more urbanised than the general population with almost 8 in 10 (78.6%) living in cities or towns (of 1,500 or more), compared with 62.4% of the total population.Dublin city and suburbs had the largest number of Irish Travellers with 5,089 persons.This was followed by Galway city and suburbs with 1,598 persons and Cork city and suburbs with 1,222.



Irish Travellers

There were 1,049 Irish Travellers enumerated in the county of Longford in April 2016. This was an increase of 296 (39.3%) on the number in 2011 (753). They made up just under 3 in 100 (2.6%) of the county’s population, compared with 0.7% at national level.

There were more male (534) than female (515) Travellers. Over half (52.6%) of all Travellers in the county were aged under 20, compared to just under 3 in 10 (29.7%) of the county’s overall population.

Ethnicity

In April 2016, those who indicated a “White Irish” ethnic or cultural background amounted to 31,648 people (77.4% of the county’s population), a decline of 320 on 2011. The next largest grouping – “Any Other White background” accounted for 4,841 persons (11.8%), an increase of 580.

Those with “Black or Black Irish (African/any other Black background)” comprised 888 persons (2.2%) while 667 persons (1.6%) indicated an “Asian or Asian Irish (Chinese/any other Asian background)”. A further 675 (1.7%) stated they were of “Other, including mixed background” while 1,101 (2.7%) did not state their ethnic/cultural background.

Religion / No religion

Catholicism remains the predominant religion, accounting for 84.3% (34,472) of Longford’s population in April 2016. This was up slightly from 34,313 persons five years previously. The average age of Catholics in the county was 38.0 years, compared with the county’s overall average age of 37.4 years.

As with the State overall, the next largest group was those with no religion. In 2011, the 1,087 people with no religion comprised 2.8% of the county’s population. By 2016, this had increased to 1,840 people comprising 4.5% of the county’s population. Their average age was 35.3 years, making them 2.1 years younger on average than the county’s population overall.

The 1,244 Church of Ireland members in the county made up 3.0% of its total population. On average, Church of Ireland members in Longford were 3.8 years older (41.2 years) than the overall population in the county. Muslims (702) and Orthodox (455) completed the top five.

Here is a summary of some of the headline results from Census 2016 for County Longford, together with comparisons for Leinster and the State.