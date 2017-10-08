Longford District Court: 'It was a moment of madness' says shoplifter

A man who stole over €1,000 worth of electrical items from a Longford supermarket six weeks ago has admitted his actions were “a moment of madness”.

Daniel McCormack, with an address at 22 Barrowmills, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow pleaded guilty to the theft of two televisions and a mobile phone from Tesco, Longford Shopping Centre on August 26 2017.

Mr McCormack, the court was told, entered the store with an accomplice on two separate occasions to steal the appliances.

The 29-year-old, it was also revealed is currently in custody after recently receiving a four month prison sentence for a motoring offence.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said Mr McCormack’s anticipated date for release is December 4.

He said his client was attempting to make the best use of his time in prison to address his addiction tendencies.

Inspector Bláithín Moran said the incidents, all of which happened within the space of an hour, involved the theft of just under €1100 in electrical items.

She also explained none of the property was ever recovered.

Noting the quality of the appliances taken and their frugal price tags, Judge Hughes asked what had driven Mr McCormack to contemplate taking the items.

“It was a moment of madness, Judge,” said Mr McCormack.

“I went in twice. It was stupid.”

The Carlow man added his prime motivation was to try and obtain more alcohol.

Mr Quinn said his client’s co-accused was handed a custodial sentence the previous Tuesday, claimed the pair sold one of the TVs on to a third party for €500.

Judge Hughes was told Mr McCormack was presently attending an alcohol awareness course in Castlerea Prison.

He subsequently issued two three month sentences concurrent to the term already being served by Mr McCormack alongside a four month consecutive sentence.