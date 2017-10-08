Longford District Court: Man who stole cider to face community service

An Edgeworthstown man who stole two bottles of cider from a Longford supermarket has been told he faces doing up to 70 hours of community service as opposed to a one month prison sentence.

Juris Revics, 90 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court last week on foot of a bench warrant.

The court was told Mr Revics was initially charged with stealing two cider bottles from SuperValu at Hazelwood Shopping Centre, Lanesboro Road, Longford on September 16 2017.

Inspector Bláithín Moran said the accused first went into the store at 6:30pm before returning 45 minutes later to steal a second bottle.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty was asked by Judge Seamus Hughes what type of cider Mr Revics had been partial to on the day of the alleged offence.

“They are big bottles of cider judge, the ones that you and I would use for cooking a ham,” he said.

“But I don’t think these were used to cook a ham.”

Mr Gearty also attempted to explain his client’s absence from court on an earlier occasion which led to a bench warrant being issued for his arrest.

The Longford solicitor said Mr Revics had “very regretfully” overslept on his first scheduled appearance.

However, he also alluded to the fact Mr Revics’ failure to appear may have been linked to an underlying drink problem.

Mr Gearty said his client had also fallen on hard times and was staying with a friend while he attempted to get back on his feet.

When asked by Judge Hughes had Mr Revics any previous convictions on his record, Inspector Moran said there were 23, three of which were theft related.

Judge Hughes said he wanted time to weigh up his options as to determining the case, indicating he wanted an assessment undertaken as to his suitability for community service.

In the event probation services offer up a favourable report, Judge Hughes hinted that Mr Revics would be looking at serving a stint of at least 70 hours.

The case was consequently adjourned until November 7, 2017.