Longford District Court: Woman stole items from toy store

A Dublin woman who walked into a Longford toy store in broad daylight to steal €250 worth of baby items last year was told she is running the risk of a custodial sentence.

Mary Connors, 9 Millrace Drive, Saggart, Dublin pleaded guilty to stealing a string of goods from Toytown, Athlone Road, Longford on April 15 2016.

Among the property stolen was a summer cradler, Tommy Tippie bottle bag, fun to see room decor magical fairies, a Fisher Price kick and play piano gym, a Fisher Price three in one projection soother and silver cloud little lion bedding.

The total value of the items taken amounted to €249.94.

Inspector Bláithín Moran said Ms Connors and another female suspect parked up outside the store in a red Mitsubishi Charisma before entering the store at around 3pm.

She said Ms Connors was seen leaving the store with a number of the items under her arms after failing to pay for any of the goods.

Inspector Moran added that Ms Connors had four previous convictions to her name at the time of the incident, but in the time since that figure now stood at 28.

Defending, Brid Mimnagh said Ms Connors was especially nervous about appearing in court.

She added her client was extremely remorseful over what had happened while appealing to the court for leniency.

Judge Hughes acknowledged Ms Mimnagh’s submission but said Ms Connor’s criminal record left her in a compromising situation.

“She (Ms Connors) has racked up so many previous convictions in 2017 that she is in jeopardy of going to prison,” he said.

In handing down a €250 fine, Judge Hughes said should Ms Connors come before him again over the coming months it would be a “near certainty” that a stretch in prison would result.

He also gave Ms Connors three months to pay the fine imposed.