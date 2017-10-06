Longford District Court: Bail granted to man on drink driving charge

A Ballymahon man who appeared at a sitting of Longford District Court last week charged with drink driving has been granted bail.

Marius Sopis, 13 Moy Mews, Moyvale, Ballymahon was charged with the offence at Main Street, Ballymahon on June 29 2017.

On the same date, Mr Sopis was also accused of having no driver’s licence and no insurance, offences which fall under Sections 38 and 56 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Garda Shane O’Connor said he further charged Mr Soris before last Tuesday’s court sitting with a second no insurance charge, stemming from an incident at Terelicken, Ballymahon, Longford on February 8 last.

An additional charge of failing to produce a driver’s licence under Section 40 of the Road Traffic Act was also issued.

Garda O’Connor indicated the State had no objections towards granting Mr Sopis bail as the the case was put back until October 10.

Inspector Bláithín Moran, however, at that stage took to her feet and asked if a stipulation ordering Mr Sopis to refrain from driving in the meantime be added to his bail conditions.

Judge Hughes granted that request before adjourning proceedings until next week’s court sitting.