Longford Councillor John Browne seeks Stonepark signs

Liam Cosgrove

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A speed survey is to be carried out close to a newly remodelled national school on the outskirts of Longford town.

Longford County Council have agreed to the measure at Stonepark National School after an appeal made by local Cllr John Browne.

Speaking at a monthly municipal district meeting last week, Cllr Browne said there was a need to erect flashing speed reduction signs in light of the increased traffic flow in the area.

Engineer Eamon Bennett said the council would conduct a survey to determine the suitability for the planned measure.