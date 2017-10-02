Longford Community Alert: Groups urged to apply for funding

Longford Community Text Alert groups have been encouraged to apply for Government funding, a Fine Gael Deputy has said.

The Department of Justice and equality has announced it will be providing additional financial support to these invaluable local groups as the latest measure in its support of crime prevention in rural communities.

The Rebate Scheme, which also ran in 2016, will allow Text Alert Groups registered with An Garda Síochána to apply for funding to contribute towards their yearly running costs.

Deputy Peter Burke said: “My Fine Gael colleague, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, will be making in the region of €100,000 available to local communities who wish to apply for a rebate towards the costs associated with running their local Text Alert Scheme.

“I know many communities in Longford are very active in using the system for crime prevention such as Granard, Moydow, Killoe, Edgeworthstown, Kenagh and more.

“I would like to commend the excellent work of the people involved in safeguarding our local communities.

“I know as well as anyone the positive impact text alert groups are having on rural communities and I have been updating the Minister on the excellent work being done here in Longford by locals in tandem with the hard work of the local Garda Síochána. They are also being utilised extensively by the farming community.

“The Department is also assisting in the prevention and detection of local crime through the recently announced grant-aid scheme to assist the establishment of community-based CCTV systems.”

This scheme will run for three years.