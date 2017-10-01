Court appearance following seizure of €400,000 in cash along with a pistol, ammunition and cocaine in Ballymun

A man in his 50s is due to appear at Dublin District Court No 4 at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday, October 2 at 10.30am, charged with firearms offences following a seizure in Ballymun on Friday, September 29.



A second man was released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



Gardaí seized cash, a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of cocaine as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in the Ballymun area of Dublin.



The seizures were made during an search operation of a house last and carried out by the Ballymun Drugs Unit, Uniformed Gardaí and assisted by Garda armed units on September 28.



Approximately €400,000 in cash was seized along with a pistol, ammunition and a small quantity of cocaine.



A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with this investigation and was detained in a Dublin Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.



In a follow up operation a second man was arrested on September 29 in the Ballymun area and was also detained under Section 30- Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a Dublin Garda Station.







You may also be interested in reading :

Longford man sent forward for trial on sex assault charges

Foul play suspected as vacant house in Longford town goes up in flames