€50,000 raised for South-Westmeath palliative care services

The organisers of the Malin Head to Mizen Head Cycle Challenge 2017 are beaming with pride after a weekend charity car wash helped them hit the magical €50,000 target for Longford and South Westmeath palliative care services.

A charity car wash and blood pressure check-up event was held last Saturday at B&Q in Athlone and the €2,250 raised on the day means that the €50k barrier will be surpassed for South Westmeath Hospice.

On behalf of the organising committee, Darren Mulledy, extended a special word of thanks to everyone who came down to B&Q for the car wash. “Because of your generosity we have now smashed our overall target of €50,000 which will be presented to the South Westmeath Hospice committee this Saturday night at The Bounty in Athlone.”

Mr Mulledy also expressed thanks to the local businesses who came on board supplying cleaning utensils for the car wash and refreshments for the catering end of things.

He remarked, “Our main sponsor for the carwash was B&Q Athlone and they couldn't have done enough for us. Also thanks very much to Declan Keyes from Mobile Motor Factors who supplied us with brushes and detergents. The main sponsor for the catering side of things was Starbucks, based in Athlone Town Centre. Michelle and the girls came down to us supplying us with all our catering needs and a big catering coffee dispenser which went down a huge treat with our volunteers and firefighters.”

Mr Mulledy also thanked Anita Flynn of Nini Direct Catering and The Snug Bar for donating lovely food on the day, adding that ‘none of our firemen and volunteers went hungry’.

The car wash fundraiser was held in association with The Malin Head to Mizen Head Cycle Challenge 2017, and Mr Mulledy thanked Athlone Fire & Rescue Services who gave up their time to help them reach their target for the South Westmeath Hospice and specialist palliative care services for the Longford and South Westmeath area.

“The lads were flat out all day washing cars with paramedics while nurses manned our medical tent.”

For more information on The Malin Head to Mizen Head Cycle Challenge you can contact contact Darren at 086 1704394