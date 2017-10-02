Longford District Court: Stole two bags of coal

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was convicted and fined €200 following a hearing into the matter.

Shane McDonnell (20), 5 Deansrath Lawns, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing two bags of coal from Finn’s Filling Station on January 26, 2017.

The court was told that the value of the goods was €19.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter said that while her client resided in Dublin, he had family here in College Park in Longford town.

She also added that Mr McDonnell had recently separated from his wife and was endeavouring to deal with matters.

Judge Hughes subsequently convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.