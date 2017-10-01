Longford County Council plans to deliver 45 new houses for social housing

Following comments made during the recent Fianna Fáil party think-in by Micheál Martin in relation to the provision of social housing in Longford, the County Council released a statement to clarify its position.

SA Council spokesperson outlined, “Under Pillar 2 of the Action Plan “Accelerate Social Housing”, Longford County Council will construct 20 houses in 2017 - sixteen in Drumlish and four in Ballymahon.

“It is expected that all of these houses will be occupied before the end of 2017.

“Work will also commence on the construction of 4 houses in Lanesboro before the end of the year and will be completed and occupied before the end of June 2018.

“Longford County Council also expects to be in a position to commence work on the construction of the following 21 houses in 2018 -

Four houses in Edgeworthstown.

Five houses in Ballinalee.

Nine houses in Granard

Three houses in Abbeylara.

“The Council is also working with Approved Housing Bodies in the development of 34 housing units across the County with a view to completion in 2018.

“Longford County Council is committed to its obligations set out in Rebuilding Ireland, the Action Plan for Housing & Homelessness.”