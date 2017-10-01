Longford District Court: Disturbed Jimmy Buckley's performance

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €200 following a hearing into the matter.

Bernard McDonagh (44), 21 Ard na Cuain, Dromod, Co Leitrim appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Grafton Court, Longford on June 22, 2017.

He was also further charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour, and of failing to comply with the orders of An Garda Síochána on the same date.

The court heard that the incident occurred at the time that Longford Festival was under way in the county town.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Geary said that his client was very sorry for what happened.

“He was singing at Longford Festival,” Mr Gearty grinned.

“And he also knows that getting up on stage was totally out of order.”

The court then heard that the defendant got onto stage while country star Jimmy Buckley was performing.

“He disturbed the performance of Mr Jimmy Buckley, but the fact of the matter is he was intoxicated on the night and knows his behaviour was completely unacceptable.

“He knows that what he did was completely out of order.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.