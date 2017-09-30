All eyes on Longford's Ray Flynn Mile

Runners who are capable of clocking a mile in 12 minutes or under are being urged to participate in a special event next week which is being headed up by Longford native and celebrated olympian, Ray Flynn.

Scores of athletes and seasoned middle distance runners are expected to descend on the county town next Monday (October 2) for an occasion that has quickly caught the attention of local sporting enthusiasts.

Given its suitably contrived event name - The Ray Flynn Mile - it's hardly surprising that athletics clubs from across the midlands and wider region have already shown a strong interest in taking part.

Flynn, who still holds the Irish record for the mile 35 years after first setting it is pencilled in to lead the eagerly awaited spectacle.

Athletics Ireland, in conjunction with experienced marathon man Liam Fenelon are the main protagonists behind the concept.

“We are hoping to get upwards of 150 or so to take part,” said Liam.

The event, which is scheduled to get underway from 7:30pm at the Ballinalee roundabout, will finish at the Cathedral Car Park.

Before then, participants are invited to register from 6:45pm at either the start or finish line.

Entry on the evening is €5 with refreshments being served afterwards in the Longford Arms Hotel.