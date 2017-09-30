Making your voice heard in HSE's Longford Mental Health Services

Your Local Forum is open to People who have used or who are using HSE Mental Health Services, Family Members, Carers or Supporters.

This new initiative which is being rolled out across the country uses a partnership approach to bring about change in the planning, design, delivery and evaluation of HSE mental health services.

Duana McArdle, Area Lead for Mental Health Engagement is setting up monthly Local Forum meetings across the Midlands.

A Local Forum is a regular meeting and it provides a space and opportunity for people to voice their experiences and present their views to improve outcomes for all involved in Mental Health Services.

This is the place to contribute if you have an opinion or experience of the mental health services in your area.

Forum meetings will be held every month in your locality and is the first and most important step in engagement.

A Local Forum will work collaboratively with HSE Mental Health Services to bring about incremental change.

The Longford Local Forum will take place on the last Wednesday of the month from 6.30pm to 8pm in Longford Library, starting this evening, Wednesday September 27.

Please contact Duana McArdle by emailing duana.mcardle@hse.ie or calling 087 3761 552 if you would like to find out more.