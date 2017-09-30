Well known healer brings cures to Longford

Over 30 years ago, Paddy Hughes had no idea of what fate had in store for him when his aunt had chosen him to carry on the gift of healing which had been in the family for over 100 years.

Paddy has close to 30 different cures and heals through prayer. Other remedies include oatmeal to cure asthma, angina and headaches and sand to get rid of warts and veruccas.

Paddy can’t explain how it works, but is a great believer in the power of prayer. Paddy says that he gets requests from people of all walks of life.

He adds with a touch of humour “when they have tried the rest, they come to me”.

Paddy also works on animals and has great success in curing Orf in sheep. A phone call can relieve red water in cattle or pink eye in animals.

Paddy will be in the Longford Arms Hotel on Saturdays, September 30 and October 7 from 12 noon to 6.30pm.