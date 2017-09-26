Longford Community Alert groups encouraged to apply for funding

Longford Community Text Alert groups have been encouraged to apply for Government funding, a Fine Gael Deputy has said.



The Department of Justice and equality has announced it will be providing additional financial support to these invaluable local groups as the latest measure in its support of crime prevention in rural communities.

The Rebate Scheme, which also ran in 2016, will allow Text Alert Groups registered with An Garda Síochána to apply for funding to contribute towards their yearly running costs.

Deputy Peter Burke said: “My Fine Gael colleague, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, will be making in the region of €100,000 available to local communities who wish to apply for a rebate towards the costs associated with running their local Text Alert Scheme.

“I know many communities in Longford are very active in using the system for crime prevention such as Granard, Moydow, Killoe, Edgeworthstown, Kenagh and more. I would like to commend the excellent work of the people involved in safeguarding our localcommunities.

“I know as well as anyone the positive impact text alert groups are having on rural communities and I have been updating the Minister on the excellent work being done here in Longford by locals in tandem with the hard work of the local Garda Síochána. They are also being utilised extensively by the farming community, and local farmers in Mullingar recently highlighted this to Minister Michael Creed when he was in the constituency for a farm information evening.

“The Department is also assisting in the prevention and detection of local crime through the recently announced grant-aid scheme to assist the establishment of community-based CCTV systems.

“This scheme will run for 3 years, with up to €1million being made available for each year of the scheme to assist local communities – the application process is open and I urge local communities to look into this, and see if it fits with their needs.

“The provision of CCTV schemes will assist in the prevention and reduction of local crime, disorder and anti-social activity and increasecommunity involvement to prevent and reduce crime in local areas.

“These schemes allow new technologies to fuse with the traditional value of active community engagement to keep Longford safe."

“Further support is being provided to communities through the unprecedented investment in the Garda fleet in recent years. The Capital Plan 2016 to 2021 provides for investment of €46million in the fleet, this is in addition to the investment of almost €30million in the period 2013 to 2015.