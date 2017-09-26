Lanesboro businessman posts photos of alleged burglars on Facebook

Lanesboro businessman and Fine Gael county councillor, Gerald Farrell has posted photographs on his Facebook page of two men that he believes stole a large sum of money from 'Adies Bar & Restaurant' some time yesterday.

'Adies Bar & Restaurant' on Main Street in Lanesboro is a renowned hostelry and it would have been very busy on Sunday night and Monday following Rathcline's victory over Sean Connolly's in the Longford Intermediate Football Championship Final on Sunday afternoon.



The three photographs of the alleged burlglars have been shared 612 times on Facebook, with Cllr Farrell asking, "Does anyone recognise these boys?"

He added, "They stole a large sum of money from our premises today. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Please like and share and pm me if you can help. Thanks."

