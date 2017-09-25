Thirteen year old Kildare girl located safe and well

Gardaí who were looking for information on a 13 year old Kildare have annouced that she has been found safe and well.

Aoife Hawthorne was last seen on Saturday evening at 7.30pm on Grangecastle Road in Clondalkin where she was visiting a friend and failed to return home.

The alarm was raised at the time, with Gardai releasing details of the girl who is 5ft 4in tall, with long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

But the good news has come in the past hour that she has been located.

