Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Kildare girl (13)

Gardaí wish to seek the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13 year old Aoife Hawthorne.

Aoife was last seen yesterday evening, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at approximately 7.30pm on Grangecastle Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.





She was visiting a friend in Dublin on Saturday and failed to come home.



She is described at being 5'4" in height, with long brown straight hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a short black jacket, a dark pink vest top with white shorts that has pink flowers on them.

Gardaí are concerned for Aoife and ask if anyone has seen her or who can assist in locating her to please contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 - 521222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



