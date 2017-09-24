Longford Leader 'First Day at School' souvenir photograph supplement

September is a very exciting month for many families as young children take their first steps on their educational journey and in Wednesday's Longford Leader we will highlight that enthusiasm and excitement as we publish our FREE 'First Day At School' souvenir supplement.



The 24-page supplement will feature fifty-four photographs, expertly captured by photographer Shelley Corcoran, of Junior Infant Classes from across county Longford and also from primary schools in the Longford Leader circulation area.



So don't forget to pick up your copy of the Longford Leader with your FREE 'First Day At School' souvenir supplement this week!

On sale from next Wednesday, September 27.