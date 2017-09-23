Breaking: Gardaí seek public's assistance to find missing Kildare man

Gardaí wish to seek the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 62 year old Bill Delaney.

Bill was last seen this morning Saturday, September 23 at approximately 8am when he left his home in Oaklands, Athy.

He is described as being 5'8" in height, lean fit build, bald and brown eyes.



When last seen he was wearing a navy jacket, navy tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Gardaí and Bill's family are concerned for Bill and ask if anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating Bill is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 - 8631669, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

