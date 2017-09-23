One dead and two injured following Monaghan road crash

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Feragh, Monaghan on the Monaghan to Ballybay Road at approximately 4.45pm on Saturday, September 23.

A female passenger (early 60s) was fatally injured when the car she was in collided with a second car. The female driver (40s) was seriously injured and taken to Monaghan Hospital. The male driver (mid 40s) of the second car was taken to Cavan Hospital with minor injuries.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been informed and the examination will take place in the morning. The Monaghan to Ballybay Road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 - 77201, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

