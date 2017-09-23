This will be of interest to Longford wind farm campaigners - Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over wind turbine Bill

The 'No To Derryadd Wind Farm' campaigners in Longford will have noted with interest, comments made by Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy as he accused Fianna Fáil of rank hypocrisy for opposing Sinn Féin’s Wind Turbine Bill in the Dáil this week.

Matt Carthy said: “The Wind Turbine Bill brought forward by my colleague Brian Stanley TD aimed to ensure that community consultation was central to the development of wind energy in Ireland.

“It provided for minimum setback distances and optional co-ownership for local residents.

“At local level, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are calling for such measures. In many cases, councillors from these parties reject the development of any wind turbines at all.

“These parties are marked by double standards and rank hypocrisy when it comes this issue and many others affecting rural Ireland.

“Time after time, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs betray the interests of rural Ireland. This is just the latest example.

“We need a proper legal framework for wind farm development which allows for the development of this industry but which also respects the rights of residents in Rural Ireland.

“The Sinn Féin Bill offered a resolution of this contentious issue but the political hypocrisy of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs has stymied that for the time being. That is shameful.”

