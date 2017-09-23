Gardaí seeking information after male pedestrian dies following Carlow road traffic accident

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the R725, Castledermot Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow at approximately 4.30am this Saturday morning.

A male pedestrian (believed to be in his late teens or early twenties) was fatally injured when he struck by a SUV. The driver of the SUV was not injured.



The Thomas Traynor Road to Rathbawn Lane is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place and Gardaí are asking people to use alternative routes.



Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.