Granard's Sacred Heart Primary School opens new extension
Great excitement in Granard for grand opening
The Sacred Heart Primary School in Granard is buzzing today as pupils, parents, teachers, politicians and local residents gathered together to celebrate the opening of the school's new extension.
This is the school's second new extension in eleven years, and its opening was celebrated with a mass earlier this morning, followed by a celebration for the children, with a range of food and entertainment.
