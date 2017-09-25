Longford Women's Link Retail Skills Programme

The programme will offer education, training, mentoring and support for women in Longford who wish to pursue a career in retail.

Supported by the Ulster Bank Skills & Opportunities Fund, the programme will be delivered until June 2018 and will see 18 participants gaining QQI accreditation in retail skills while mentoring and career development will be provided to an additional cohort.

Commenting on the initiative, Karen Reilly, Retail Skills Programme Mentor at LWL stated: “This programme will enable LWL to expand their delivery of education and training opportunities and provides accredited training and career mentoring, allowing us to support women in Longford to develop real and meaningful career pathways.”

If you would like to participate on the programme, please contact Karen Reilly on 086 4183435 or email mentor@lwl.ie