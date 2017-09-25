Longford Property: All eyes on upcoming auction

DNG is holding its autumn auctions on September 28 &29, 2018.

The Leinster auction is in The Pavilion, Leopardstown, Dublin 18 where two local properties are going under the hammer.

Main Street, Rooskey is one such property.

This is a two storey home of character on a great site extending to c. 0.6 acres.

This wonderful site is a major advantage because of its size, giving the new owners options of a mini sports ground for the family, planting for the enthusiastic gardener or a workshop for the DIY person.

The property is in need of total refurbishment and upgrading but affords all interested parties a huge opportunity to refurbish and extend to their own taste.

Frank Regan points out the prime location in which this quality family home is situated.

“It is a three minute walk to the local National School, RC Church, doctor’s surgery, local Centra store, and of course the best of local pubs.

“The River Shannon is on your doorstep, offering you mooring facilities and good fishing,” he said.

The property is connected to the mains water, sewerage and electricity and will be of interest to locals seeking a well-located family home with a large garden or a Dublin based family with a cruiser on the river. Viewings can be arranged seven days a week by appointment.

Meanwhile, 12 Camlin Mews in Longford town has come onto the market.

This property is a two storey three bed (2 doubles, 1 single) end of terrace family home in one of Longford’s most convenient locations.

Frank Regan believes No 12 will attract interest from first time buyers or the investor seeking a guaranteed rental income.

He feels that the location of this property is an investor’s dream, as it should command 100% occupancy for the years to come.

No 12 is nestled in a little development close to Tesco Shopping Centre, Longford County Council buildings and The Mall sports complex.