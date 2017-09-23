Attention all Secondary Level Teachers & Students in Longford

The Graduate.ie Citizenship & Democracy Programme re-commenced on Monday September 18 last.

With the programme, there are 28 free educational trips to Brussels, Luxembourg and Strasbourg to be won including three supervising teachers.

Winning students will spend one full day at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

They will take part in a youth parliament (Euroscolla) with students from other member states.

There have been over 600 winners since the programme commenced in 2001.

It is totally free to enter and winners' prizes are fully paid for by Graduate.ie sponsors.

To enter, just logon to www.graduate.ie and register then take the weekly online quiz. Questions are provided by sponsors.

Hyperlinks are provided to the location where students can research the correct answers.

Questions will include topics on democracy and participation, environment and waste management, health and wellbeing, financial literacy, careers, courses, etc.

The computer will select winners randomly each week from all the correct entries.

Good luck to all participants.