Judge fines man for Edgeworthstown incident

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged with criminal damage was convicted and fined €105 following a hearing into the matter.

Darius Sarapajevas (29), St Martha’s Hostel, Dublin Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with damaging the glass frame of a front door at 22 Pairc na Habhainn, Edgeworthstown, Longford on August 21, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Michelle Baker of Granard Garda Station said that on the date in question, gardaí received a report of damage to a door at a house in the Pairc na Habhainn area of Edgeworthstown.

The court heard that when gardaí arrived at the scene, they observed a glass panel broken on the door.

“The front door of the property was smashed,” the Inspector added.

“When gardaí spoke to the person at the house, they said it was the defendant who had damaged the door.

“The person also said that the defendant was no longer welcome at the property.”

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said that his client had fallen on hard times.

“This was the first notice that he got about being no longer welcome at that property and he is now living at the hostel,” Mr Gearty added.

“He had paid €300 of a deposit for the property and he never got that money back.”

The court went on to hear that the solicitor had spoken to the manager at St Martha’s Hostel and the word from there was that Mr Sarapajevas was “doing well”.

“He is a builder’s labourer and when he is at his best, is a great worker.”

During his deliberations, Judge Hughes said it was very evident that the defendant had fallen on hard times.

The Judge subsequently convicted him and fined him accordingly.