Longford District Court: Man hurled rock through shop window

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged in connection with damage caused to local shop was ordered to engage in 150 hours of community service in lieu of a prison sentence following a hearing into the matter.

Shane Nevin, 67 Farnagh, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with breaking a window at Daybreak, Park Road, Longford and causing €600 worth of damage.

Outlining the evidence to the court Inspector Bláthín Moran said that on the date in question, gardaí responded to a report from a shop owner in Longford town that a window had been broken at the premises.

The Inspector said that gardaí later viewed CCTV footage in respect of the incident and observed Shane Nevin throwing a rock through the window of the store.

“He was seen running off then,” added Inspector Moran.

The court also heard that €600 worth of damage was caused at the premises as a result of the incident.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said his client was someone who should abstain from alcohol.

“The difficulty with Shane is that he shouldn’t be drinking at all,” he added.

“He is only an occasional drinker.”

The court was then told that the defendant was intoxicated on the night of the incident and this was a contributory factor in his behaviour.

“Shane would be of a very nervous disposition and he was intoxicated on the night,” said Mr Quinn.

“My hope would be that if he was given time, he would provide compensation.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said he would put Mr Nevin forward for Community Service.

He added that if the defendant was found suitable, he would order 150 hours in lieu of two months in prison.

The matter will appear back before the courts in one month’s time.