Longford District Court: Latvian woman convicted for shoplifting

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was convicted and fined €210 following a hearing into the matter.

Ksenija Lavicka (29), 62 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing property to the value of €18.33 from Tesco, Longford on August 25, 2017.

She was also further charged with stealing property to the value of €80. 33 from the Aldi Store, Athlone Road, Longford on May 23 last.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláithín Moran said that on August 25 last at approximately 3:22pm, the defendant entered the Tesco store in Longford town and proceeded to place €18.33 worth of goods into a bag.

“She had a bag with her with goods from other shops and proceeded to place some of the items in the bag,” added the Inspector.

“She then went to the paypoint and paid for goods that she had in her hands, but failed to pay for the items in the bag.”

The court was then told that the defendant was later arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Longford Garda Station where she was interviewed.

“When the defendant was interviewed by gardaí in relation to the matter, she made certain admissions,” Inspector Moran confirmed.

Meanwhile, the court was told about the incident that occurred at Aldi in May of this year.

“On the date in question Ms Lavicka entered the Aldi store and proceeded to take goods from the shelves.

“She placed some of the goods in a bag she had with her and continued to gather more items in her arms,” Inspector Moran continued.

“She then went to the pay points and while she paid for the goods she was holding, she failed to pay for the items in the bag.

“She left the store with €80 worth of unpaid for goods.”

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client was a Latvian national who was living in Longford for a number of years now.

“She lives alone,” he added, “but her mother does keep an eye on her.”

“However, her mother doesn’t know that she is here before the court and will not be happy when she finds out.”

The local solicitor went on to say that his client had in the past, worked in Edgeworthstown for four years and came from a family that was experiencing its own difficulties at this time.

“Ksenija worked in Edgeworthstown for four years, however she is not working now,” Mr Gearty continued, before pointing out that the defendant’s brother was currently involved in a “very serious murder trial”.

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined her €105 on each of the charges before him.