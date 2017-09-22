Longford District Court: Fine handed out for Guinness cans theft

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged with stealing six cans of Guinness was convicted and fined €210 following a hearing into the matter.

John Paul Doyle (37) 18 Cluain Ard, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing six cans of Guinness from Supervalu, Ballymahon, valued at €18 on August 28 last.

He was also further charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Mullingar Road, Ballymahon on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláithín Moran said that on the date in question at approximately 2:20am the defendant was found in an intoxicated state on the Mullingar Road out of Ballymahon.

The court heard that Mr Doyle was very intoxicated at the time, and was a danger to himself and others while on a main thoroughfare.

“Gardaí arrested him for his own safety and took him to Ballymahon Garda Station,” the Inspector added.

The court was then told that later that day, a local shop owner dropped into the station to tell Gardaí that six cans of alcohol had been stolen from his store.

“Later, the owner of Supervalu called into the Garda Station to say that John Paul Doyle had stolen six cans of Guinness from his premises,” Inspector Moran continued.

“When gardaí viewed CCTV footage of the incident they were able to identify Mr Doyle.”

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said his client had serious health issues.

He also pointed to the fact that Mr Doyle had been hospitalised recently.

“He has been in St Loman’s for treatment in recent times,” the solicitor added.

“He has a large family and has recently moved from Ballymahon to Longford town.”

The court went on to hear that the defendant was not supposed to be drinking alcohol in the first instance.

“He shouldn’t take alcohol because he is on medication,” Mr Quinn subsequently admitted to Judge Hughes.

Following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.