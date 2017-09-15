Three men arrested after they crashed car following Cavan pub burglary
Three men were arrested after they crashed car following Cavan pub burglary.
Gardaí have arrested three men and recovered a car following a burglary at a public house in Cavan town earlier today, Friday, September 15.
Shortly after 6am a car failed to stop for Gardaí patrolling the (N3) Dublin Road in Cavan town.
The car was followed by Gardaí to Stradone village where it crashed into a ditch.
The occupants of the car fled the scene on foot.
During a follow up search three men aged in their late teens were arrested a short time later. There were no reported injuries.
It is understood the car recovered along with a sum of cash had been taken by intruders during the course of a burglary at a public house in Cavan town a number of hours earlier.
The three arrested men were taken to Cavan Garda Station and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.
A forensic examination was carried out on the car and at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on