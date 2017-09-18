CIPD Midlands host talk on social media

The Midlands Region of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) is hosting a talk entitled ‘Using social media for Talent Acquisition’ on Wednesday, September 20 at 6pm in the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone.

This is the first talk in an exciting programme of events for 2017/2018 provided by the CIPD Midlands Region Committee.

The talk will be presented by John Behan (Comfort Keepers) and Conor Murphy (Teleflex) and there will be a networking opportunity from 5.30pm.

Wednesday’s event will focus on providing HR professionals and managers with a clear understanding of the changing face of recruitment and the use of Social Media platforms in attracting talent.

Using many practical examples drawn from extensive research and experience, the speakers will introduce the audience to the key challenges confronting organisations in the area of Talent Acquisition.

John Behan, Recruitment Manager with Comfort Keepers which is a provider of home care services across Ireland, is a graduate of University College Dublin with a Bachelor of Business Studies majoring in HR.

John has over 26 years of service as a Senior Officer in the Irish Defence Forces. In addition, John has worked as a Recruitment Manager in Amazon and Digicel. John will speak about the use of social media platforms including Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram in attracting talent in a competitive environment.

The second speaker on the evening will be Conor Murphy, HR Specialist with Teleflex, which is a global provider of medical devices used in critical care and surgery.

As a graduate of NUI Galway, Conor's current role includes Talent Acquisition, Recruitment and On-boarding. Conor will focus specifically on the use of LinkedIn as a tool in the recruitment process.

To attend this event, please RSVP to midlandscipd@gmail.com by Friday, September 15.