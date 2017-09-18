Longford woman stole makeup from local pharmacy

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was convicted and fined €200.

Jessica Shanley (27), 22 Springlawn, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing Benefit makeup valued at €150 from Cara Pharmacy, Main Street, Longford on August 14, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Blaithín Moran said that on the date in question the defendant entered the pharmacy, took the makeup and left the shop without paying for it.

The court also heard that she was later apprehended and the product was returned.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Trish Cronin said that her client made full admissions when she was apprehended and pointed to the fact that the makeup had been returned, intact, to Cara Pharmacy.

“She is embarrassed and ashamed over her actions,” added Ms Cronin, who then pointed to the fact that the defendant’s behaviour on the occasion was “totally out of character”.

Ms Cronin went on to say that her client was in the process of bettering her life and would appreciate any chance that the court afforded her.

“She is trying to better herself and is starting a hairdressing course later this week,” the solicitor added.

Following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined her accordingly.