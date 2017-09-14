Trial date set for trio charged in connection with alleged stabbing in Longford

A man and two juveniles charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of a man in Longford town on St Patrick's Day, have been sent forward for trial.

All three appeared at Longford District Court last week where they were served with the book of evidence in the case.

They were subsequently sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Longford Circuit Court which takes place on November 14, 2017.

All three are charged with Section 4 assault, causing serious harm.

Conditional bail was granted to the two juveniles, while their 18-year-old co-accused was remanded in custody.

Presiding Judge Seamus Hughes issued each of the defendants with a formal alibi warning that they must provide to the State within 14 days details of any alibi they intend to rely on in the course of their trial.

The matter will appear back before the courts in November.