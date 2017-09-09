Weather Warning: Batten down the hatches, Longford, storms on the way according to Met Éireann

Batten down the hatches, it's going to be a stormy weekend warns Met Éireann.

The national weather forecaster has already issued a Status Yellow weather warning for some very strong west, veering northwest winds to hit the west coast over the weekend.

Western and southwestern coastal counties are set to be worst affected later Sunday, overnight and into Monday morning with mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

The winds will be strongest in the exposed hilly and coastal areas with very high seas along the coasts during this period also.

The warning was issued by Met Éireann on Friday, September 8. It is valid from 6pm on Sunday, September 10 to 9am on Monday, September 11.

The severe winds will abate on Monday morning, but it will stay windy and showery for much of the day, though good dry periods will develop in the South and Southeast with some sunshine.



Some of the showers will be prolonged in the North. Highest temperatures will range 14 to 16 degrees and the strong and gusty Northwest winds will ease later in the day.

Monday night looks mainly dry and cool, but an area of low pressure bringing heavy rain looks set to spread in from the Atlantic on Tuesday bringing the risk of strong winds to parts of the country.

Followed on Wednesday by cooler conditions with further spells of rain or showers.





Warning from Coast Guard



Meanwhile, the Coast Guard is also advising caution to public as Met Éireann warns of heavy swell on Atlantic Coast later on Sunday.

Members of the public have been urged to heed the advice of the Coast Guard as Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning with some very strong west, veering northwest winds expected to affect western and south western coastal counties later Sunday, overnight and into Monday morning with very high seas along the coasts during this period.

The Coast Guard advises the public to be careful on exposed coasts, cliffs and piers, harbour walls and promenades along the Atlantic seaboard particularly at high tide.

Remember to Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry.

If you see someone in difficulty in the sea, on the shore dial 999/112 and ask for the Coast Guard.