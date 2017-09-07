Longford GPs shortlisted in two categories for National GP Awards

Dr Laura Noonan and Dr Davina Hoban (Health Centre, Ballymahon) have been shortlisted for Rural Practice of the Year in this year’s GPBuddy National GP Awards, while Dr Noonan is also shortlisted in the Establishing GP of the Year category.

Now in its second year, the annual GPBuddy Awards Ceremony recognises excellence, innovation and collaboration among GPs all over Ireland.

This year’s judging panel received a record number of nominations across all twelve categories, from both healthcare professionals and patients.

The overall winners will be announced on Friday, September 22 by television personality and GP, Dr Pixie McKenna, at Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel.



Dr Darach O’Ciardha of GPBuddy.ie, the online resource for GPs in Ireland, says: “We have been overwhelmed by the response this year, and the quality of entries was outstanding. It is wonderful to see so many of our colleagues recognised and honoured for their tireless efforts to improve the lives of patients all over the country.”

The shortlisted nominees for the 2017 GPBuddy National GP Awards, in association with Affidea, were announced on Thursday, September 7.

Shortlisted Nominees 2017

GP Trainee of the Year

Dr Muiris O'Sullivan (Sligo GP Training Scheme)

Dr Paul Ryan (Cork GP Training Programme)

Dr Jim Collier (Trinity College Dublin GP Training Scheme)

Practice Administrator / Practice Manager of the Year

Noelene Reynolds (Dun Laoghaire Surgery, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin)

Elaine Vaughan (Wilton Medical Centre, Wilton, Cork)

Margaret Malone (Thomas Court Primary Care Centre, Dublin 8)

Practice Nurse of the Year

Colette Gibbons (Louisburgh Medical Practice, Louisburgh, Co Mayo)

Janet Dunne (The Surgery, Skerries, Co Dublin)

Carol McDonagh (Ardara Health Centre, Ardara, Co Donegal)

GPs in the Media

Dr Muiris Houston (GP, Galway)

Dr Nick Flynn (Hollyhill Surgery, Hollyhill, Cork)

Dr Eamonn Shanahan (Farranfore Medical Centre, Farranfore, Co Kerry)

Rural Practice of the Year

Dr Laura Noonan and Dr Davina Hoban (Health Centre, Ballymahon, Co Longford and Health Centre, Ballymore, Co Westmeath)

Dr Molly Maclochlainn Row and Dr Margaret McGloughlin (Dunlavin Family Practice, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow)

Drs Charlie and Evelyn McManus (Dunkineely Health Centre, Dunkineely, Co Donegal)

GP Research of the Year

Dr Conor O'Kelly, Dr Paul McElhinney, Dr Joe Clarke, Dr Zita O’Reilly (Trinity College Dublin)

Dr Des Crowley (Mountjoy Street Medical Practice, Dublin 1)

Dr Paula Greally and Dr Linsey Mason (Western House Medical Centre, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and Waterford Health Park, Waterford)

GP Trainer of the Year

Dr John Ball (The Avenue Family Practice, Killester, Dublin 5)

Dr Frank O’Leary (Oakwood Medical Clinic, Castleknock, Dublin 15)

Dr Michael Kennedy (Old School House Surgery, Buttevant, Co Cork)

Best GP and Hospital Collaboration

Healthmail - Gemma Garvan, (HSE, Dr Steevens Hospital, Dublin 1)

Vista Eye Clinic - Dr Kevin Tempany (Vista Eye Clinic, Naas, Co Kildare)

Loughlinstown Hospital Local Integrated Care Committee - Dr Nicola Cochrane (Carrig Clinic, Greystones, Co Wicklow)

Innovation in Practice

Dr Ciara McDonald (Tramore Medical Clinic, Tramore, Co Waterford)

Dr Tommy Lynch (Sligo GP Training Scheme)

Dr Ming Rawat (Calderwood Family Clinic, Drumcondra, Dublin 9)

Establishing GP of the Year

Dr Laura Noonan (Health Centre, Ballymahon, Co Longford and Health Centre, Ballymore, Co Westmeath)

Dr Yvonne Dawson (Bellview Clinic, Mullingar, Co Westmeath)

Dr Rukshan Goonewardena (GP, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan)

Patients’ Choice Award

Dr Bernard Healy (Moorefield Medical Centre, Newbridge, Co Kildare)

Drs Evelyn and Charlie McManus (Dunkineely Health Centre, Dunkineely, Co Donegal)

Dr John Sweeney (Stranorlar Health Centre, Stranorlar, Co Donegal)

GP of the Year

Dr Charlie McManus (Dunkineely Health Centre, Dunkineely, Co Donegal)

Dr Eileen O'Connor (Louisburgh Medical Practice, Louisburgh, Co Mayo)

Dr Emmet Kerin (Treaty Medical Centre, Limerick)