Action packed few weeks ahead for Community Games in Longford

It is 50 years since the birth of the Community Games and according to its closest advocates the Jubilee year has been the most successful year in the history of Co Longford.

To celebrate this great achievement Longford community games are hosting three events -a Jubilee Community Games Festival this Saturday (September 9) and Sunday (September 10) at three venues in Co Longford, a Jubilee Gala Area and Volunteer Awards Night on Saturday, October 14 in the Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule and finishing with a Photography Competition on Sunday, October 15 which will be open to all age categories- both children and adult.

Kenagh Community Centre will play host on both Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th to u10/u13 Indoor Soccer and u13/u15 futsal games commencing at 10am.

On Sunday 10th U10 Gaelic football commences with semi-finals at 12 noon and a 2pm start time for the final.

Sean Connollys’ Maguire Park in Ballinalee, meanwhile, will host Ladies Pitch and Putt, with an U16 Girls Pitch and Putt competition in the Acres Pitch and Putt course.

Competitions are open for all to enter on the day.

On Sunday one of the largest rounders competitions will be held in Maguire Park with the U16 Boys and Men's pitch and putt Cup events next door.

The pitch and putt competitions are open events with people signing up on the day from 10am with medals and a Cup for the winners.

Sunday sees two of the top teams in Rounders coming to Ballinalee with Athenry, current All-Ireland Rounders champions' and Easkey from Sligo making the trip.

The Mall will host one of the largest swimming galas for Community Games with young swimmers from Sligo, Westmeath, Roscommon, Galway, Mayo, Cavan, Offaly and Meath all competing for the Overall Champions Cup.

Chairperson of the Longford Community Games Joe Fox said: “It will give us a chance to exhibit our sporting talent in Longford whilst showing our appreciation for the 50 years of the Community Games, the volunteers and community spirit.”